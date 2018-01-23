Svenska XT toppar internationell lista

Varje år listar magasinet Classic Christian Rock årets bästa plattor i genren kristen rock, med betoning på just klassisk hårdrock. Nummer ett på 2017 års lista är svenska XT med Björn Stigsson och Sonny Larsson i spetsen. Deras album ”Saved by the blood” ansågs vara årets allra bästa. Så här ser hela listan ut:
1. XT - ”Saved by the blood”
2. The world Will Burn – ”Ruination”
3. Sweet & Lynch – ”Unified”
4. Gary Lenaire – ”No time now”
5. Galactic Cowboys – ”Long way back to the moon”
6. Michael Cutting – ”Unspoken”
7. Disciples of God – ”Unleashed”
8. Whitecross & Guardian – ”Revival”
9. CPR Greg X Volz – ”Back to the rock II”
10. Mad at the World – ”Hope”