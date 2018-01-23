Svenska XT toppar internationell lista

Kultur

Varje år listar magasinet Classic Christian Rock årets bästa plattor i genren kristen rock, med betoning på just klassisk hårdrock. Nummer ett på 2017 års lista är svenska XT med Björn Stigsson och Sonny Larsson i spetsen. Deras album ”Saved by the blood” ansågs vara årets allra bästa. Så här ser hela listan ut:

1. XT - ”Saved by the blood”

2. The world Will Burn – ”Ruination”

3. Sweet & Lynch – ”Unified”

4. Gary Lenaire – ”No time now”

5. Galactic Cowboys – ”Long way back to the moon”

6. Michael Cutting – ”Unspoken”

7. Disciples of God – ”Unleashed”

8. Whitecross & Guardian – ”Revival”

9. CPR Greg X Volz – ”Back to the rock II”

10. Mad at the World – ”Hope”