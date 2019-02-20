English version: The Islamic State rapes against Yazidis are now being recorded

Together with Christian Congolese physician Denis Mukwege, Yazidi Nadia Murad from Iraq received the Nobel Peace Prize. She managed to escape from the IS militiamen, the rapes and the humiliations as a sex slave.
"We have documented thousands of Yazidi women who have suffered the same thing", said Houwayda Mahdi, friend of the Murad family, to the newspaper Dagen.

Av Thomas Österberg
Reporter , 1351 innlegg
Nyheter
on 03:05

