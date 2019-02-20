Dagen met with Yazidi woman Houwayda Mahdi, who is the same age as Nobel laureate Nadia Murad.
VISA HELA
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, part of the Yazidi ethic group in northern Iraq.
VISA HELA
Foto: Haakon Mosvold Larsen
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Foto: Thomas Österberg
English version: The Islamic State rapes against Yazidis are now being recorded
Together with Christian Congolese physician Denis Mukwege, Yazidi Nadia Murad from Iraq received the Nobel Peace Prize. She managed to escape from the IS militiamen, the rapes and the humiliations as a sex slave.
"We have documented thousands of Yazidi women who have suffered the same thing", said Houwayda Mahdi, friend of the Murad family, to the newspaper Dagen.
Läs alla premiumartiklar - endast 10 kr för fem veckor!
Inte kund?
Till erbjudandet
eller
Redan kund?
Logga in och läs
eller skapa din inloggning
Vid frågor, kontakta kundcenter på info@dagen.se