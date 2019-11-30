2018 såg omkring 16 000 människor Hillsongs "This is Christmas". Andreas Nielsen hoppas på många besökare i år.
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Foto: Hillsong
Hillsongs show "This is Christmas" 2018. Andreas och Lina Nielsen.
Foto: Hillsong
Helt ny julshow i Hillsong - Andreas Nielsen: Ska vara Stockholms julotta 2.0
Med en helt ny föreställning hoppas Hillsong kunna locka fler besökare än någonsin till sina julshower. Uppemot tusen volontärer är involverade i att paketera julens budskap i en underhållande förpackning för den vanliga svensken.
