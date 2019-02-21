Therapists Rizgar Ahmad Ibrahim and Warjin Sarhan meets whole families with trauma from the Islamic state terror. In this room younger children get help in the clinic in Dohuk in northern Iraq.
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Rizgar Ahmad Ibrahim.
Foto: Thomas Österberg
The clinic in Dohuk.
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Dohuk is situated in the mountain region of northern Iraq, close to the border with Turkey.
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Allen Jaled Adam is in charge of the trauma clinic in Dohuk.
Foto: Thomas Österberg
Here the refugees of war get help from depression and anxiety
Thoughts of suicide, depressions and anxiety can emerge long afterwards with the victims of the Islamic State war. Internal refugees in Iraq are now being offered help for their inner wounds at a trauma clinic.
“The women are the largest group that is seeking help here,” says Allen Jaled Adam, one of those responsible.
