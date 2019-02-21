Here the refugees of war get help from depression and anxiety

Thoughts of suicide, depressions and anxiety can emerge long afterwards with the victims of the Islamic State war. Internal refugees in Iraq are now being offered help for their inner wounds at a trauma clinic.
“The women are the largest group that is seeking help here,” says Allen Jaled Adam, one of those responsible.

Av Thomas Österberg
Reporter
to 03:05

