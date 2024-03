Hopp och förtvivlan går hand i hand för oss assyrier/syrianer i Turkiet

George aryo 💙🤍❤️🦅 In the end of a Assyrian speech given by George aryo a Assyrian member of the turkish Parliament. Interruptions and disrespect was shown by other Turkish members during the speech forcing MrGeorge to give the rude members that inturapted his speech a lesson on the importance of the Assyrians by stating the truth in saying that the Assyrians are the indigenous people of that land in which emphasising that respect needs to be given to them and to their history as the European countrys are teaching the Assyrian history and the Assyrian language. its so shameful and heartbreaking how the indigenous Assyrians that gave the world a universe of knowledge & enlightenment are now a stateless nation thats disrespected even in official governmental institutions. FREE OCCUPIED ASSYRIA. #freeassyria #assyrians #assyrian #turkey #turkishparliament #georgearyo #fyp