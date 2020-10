Fyra av påvens vakter har covid-19

APTOPIX Vatican Swiss Guard Vatican Swiss Guards line up at the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of the swearing-in in ceremony at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The ceremony is held to commemorate the day in 1527 when 147 Swiss Guards died protecting Pope Clement VII during the Sack of Rome. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) GB126 (Gregorio Borgia/AP)