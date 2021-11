Historiskt när första kvinna blir generalsekreterare i Vatikanen

In this handout picture released on November 5, 2021 by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) greets Franciscan sister Raffaella Petrini, which have been appointed on November 4, 2021 as new secretary general of the governorate, making her the first woman to ever hold the post. - Petrini, 52, who will be responsible for overseeing administrative operations, including the Vatican museums, post office and police, becomes the highest-ranking woman in the world's smallest state. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (HANDOUT/AFP)