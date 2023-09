Judiska pilgrimer trotsar uppmaningar att inte besöka Ukraina

Russia Ukraine War Jewish Pilgrims An Orthodox Jew prays at the gravestone of Rabbi Nachman, the great grandson of the founder of Hasidic movement, in the town of Uman, 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims flocked to central Ukraine to mark the Jewish new year Sunday, ignoring international travel warnings as Russia struck more targets from the air. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) XEL101 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)