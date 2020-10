Biståndet är inte till för att främja svenska intressen, Moderaterna!

Virus Outbreak Conflict and Famine In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, men deliver U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) aid in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. The World Food Program chief warned Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic and he urged donor nations and billionaires to help feed them and ensure their survival. (AP Photo/Hammadi Issa, File) BKWS302 (Hammadi Issa)