Kanye Wests första “kristna Grammy”

Kanye West, Kirk Franklin och Lauren Daigle var några av prisvinnarna när den kristna musikbranschen i USA höll sin egen variant på Grammy-galan – Dove awards.

Även countrydrottningen Dolly Parton var med på ett hörn när priserna delades ut för 51:a gången sedan starten. Hennes samarbete med bandet For King & Country och deras video till låten “God only knows” belönades med en duva. For King & Country blev en av galans stora vinnare då de även kammade hem det åtråvärda priset för Årets artist. Zach Williams blev Årets låtskrivare bland artisterna och gruppen We The Kingdom utsågs till Årets nykomling. Låtskrivare som inte själva är artister har en egen kategori och i den vann Jason Ingram utmärkelsen. Han är en av dem som skriver musik tillsammans med Lauren Daigle. Megahiten “You say” är ett sådant samarbete. Daigle fick också en duva för “Rescue” i klassen Årets moderna popinspelning.

Ett nytt namn i prislistan var världsbekante Kanye West vars första album som nyfrälst slog an hos juryn. Hans “Follow God” kammade hem priset för Årets rap/hiphop-låt.

Gospelikonen Kirk Franklin tog hem priset för Årets moderna gospelalbum med sin kritikerrosade “Long live love”. I lovsångsklassen prisades Hillsong Worship vars skiva “Awake” utsågs till Årets lovsångsalbum. Avdelningen tyngre rock dominerades av Skillet som fick två utmärkelser för Årets rockalbum (“Victorious”) och Årets rocklåt (“Legendary”).

Filmen “I still believe”, om artisten Jeremy Camps dramatiska liv, utsågs till Årets mest inspirerande film.

Fakta: Samtliga prisvinnare

Artist of the year: for KING & COUNTRY

for KING & COUNTRY Song of the year: “Way Maker” Writer: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu; Publisher: Integrity Music Europe

“Way Maker” Writer: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu; Publisher: Integrity Music Europe Songwriter of the year – artist: Zach Williams

Zach Williams Songwriter of the year – non artist: Jason Ingram

Jason Ingram Producer of the year: Ed Cash & Steven V. Taylor (Team)

Ed Cash & Steven V. Taylor (Team) New artist of the year: We The Kingdom

We The Kingdom Contemporary Christian artist of the year: Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells Gospel artist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Southern gospel artist of the year: Joseph Habedank

Joseph Habedank Inspirational film of the year: I Still Believe Directors: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, (Producers) Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Directors: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, (Producers) Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin Long form video of the year: Awake (Live), Hillsong Worship Directors: Richard Cause, Jared Chapman, Paul Martin, Samuel Irving, Steven Lester; Producers: Johnny Rays, Jessica Ico, Steven Lester

Hillsong Worship Directors: Richard Cause, Jared Chapman, Paul Martin, Samuel Irving, Steven Lester; Producers: Johnny Rays, Jessica Ico, Steven Lester Short form video of the year: “God Only Knows,” for KING & COUNTRY featuring Dolly Parton Directors/producers: Ben Smallbone, Patrick Tohill

“God Only Knows,” for KING & COUNTRY featuring Dolly Parton Directors/producers: Ben Smallbone, Patrick Tohill Bluegrass/country/roots album of the year: God & Country , Jimmy Fortune Producer: Ben Isaacs

, Jimmy Fortune Producer: Ben Isaacs Bluegrass/country/roots recorded song of the year: “Ain’t No Grave,” Karen Peck & New River Writers: Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser, Molly Skaggs

“Ain’t No Grave,” Karen Peck & New River Writers: Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser, Molly Skaggs Children’s album of the year: Sing: Remembering Songs, Ellie Holcomb Producers: Nate Dugger, Brown Bannister

Ellie Holcomb Producers: Nate Dugger, Brown Bannister Choral collection of the year: Top Anthem Collection Creator: Johnathan Crumpton; Arrangers: Bradley Knight, Cliff Duren, Mike Speck, Marty Parks, Daniel Semsen, Gary Rhodes, Dave Williamson, Geron Davis, Tom Fettke, Russell Mauldin

Creator: Johnathan Crumpton; Arrangers: Bradley Knight, Cliff Duren, Mike Speck, Marty Parks, Daniel Semsen, Gary Rhodes, Dave Williamson, Geron Davis, Tom Fettke, Russell Mauldin Christmas/special event album of the year: Christmas, Phil Wickham Producer: Jonathan Smith

Phil Wickham Producer: Jonathan Smith Contemporary gospel album of the year: LONG LIVE LOVE , Kirk Franklin Producers: Kirk Franklin, Shaun Martin, Maxwell Stark, Ronald Hill, S1 for SKP. Inc.

, Kirk Franklin Producers: Kirk Franklin, Shaun Martin, Maxwell Stark, Ronald Hill, S1 for SKP. Inc. Contemporary gospel recorded song of the year: “People,” Jonathan McReynolds Writer: Jonathan McReynolds

“People,” Jonathan McReynolds Writer: Jonathan McReynolds Gospel worship album of the year: Broken Record, Travis Greene Producers: Travis Greene, Brunes Charles

Travis Greene Producers: Travis Greene, Brunes Charles Gospel worship recorded song of the year: “Something Has to Break (Live),” Kierra Sheard, featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard Writers: J. Drew Sheard, Kierra Valencia Sheard, Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith

“Something Has to Break (Live),” Kierra Sheard, featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard Writers: J. Drew Sheard, Kierra Valencia Sheard, Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith Inspirational album of the year: Firm Foundation, Selah Producers: Brent Milligan, Chris Bevins, Jason Kyle Saetveit

Selah Producers: Brent Milligan, Chris Bevins, Jason Kyle Saetveit Inspirational recorded song of the year: “Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me,” Selah Writers: Michael Farren, Rich Thompson, Jonny Robinson

“Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me,” Selah Writers: Michael Farren, Rich Thompson, Jonny Robinson Instrumental album of the year: Untitled Hymn: A Collection of Hymns (Instrumental), Chris Rice Producers: Chris Rice, Ken Lewis

Chris Rice Producers: Chris Rice, Ken Lewis Musical of the year: Messiah Overcame – An Easter Musical Creators: Mike Harland, John Rowsey, (Arrangers/Orchestrators) Cliff Duren, Jim Hammerly, Christopher Phillips, Phil Nitz

Creators: Mike Harland, John Rowsey, (Arrangers/Orchestrators) Cliff Duren, Jim Hammerly, Christopher Phillips, Phil Nitz Pop/contemporary album of the year: Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells Producers: Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Kirk Franklin, Max Stark, Colby Wedgeworth, Rascal Flatts

Tauren Wells Producers: Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Kirk Franklin, Max Stark, Colby Wedgeworth, Rascal Flatts Pop/contemporary recorded song of the year: “Rescue,” Lauren Daigle Writers: Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury

“Rescue,” Lauren Daigle Writers: Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury Rap/hiphop album of the year: MOOD // DOOM , Social Club Misfits Producers: Young Sidechain, Dirty Rice, Cardec, Ben Lopez, Colby Wedgeworth, Tedd Tjornhom, Martin Santiago, Dave James, Rey King, Jordan Sapp

, Social Club Misfits Producers: Young Sidechain, Dirty Rice, Cardec, Ben Lopez, Colby Wedgeworth, Tedd Tjornhom, Martin Santiago, Dave James, Rey King, Jordan Sapp Rap/hiphop recorded song of the year: “Follow God,” Kanye West Writer: Kanye West

“Follow God,” Kanye West Writer: Kanye West Recorded music packaging of the year: Rescue Story (Zach Williams, not awarded to artist) Art director/graphic artist: Tim Parker; Photographer: Eric Brown

(Zach Williams, not awarded to artist) Art director/graphic artist: Tim Parker; Photographer: Eric Brown Rock/contemporary album of the year: Victorious, Skillet Producers: John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko, Seth Mosley, Mike “X” O’Connor

Skillet Producers: John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko, Seth Mosley, Mike “X” O’Connor Rock/contemporary recorded song of the year: “Legendary,” Skillet Writers: John L. Cooper, Korey Cooper, Seth Mosley

“Legendary,” Skillet Writers: John L. Cooper, Korey Cooper, Seth Mosley Southern gospel album of the year: Pure Love , Legacy Five Producers: Scott Fowler, Wayne Haun, Trey Ivey

, Legacy Five Producers: Scott Fowler, Wayne Haun, Trey Ivey Southern gospel recorded song of the year: “The Power of an Empty Tomb,” The Erwins Writer: Joel Lindsey

“The Power of an Empty Tomb,” The Erwins Writer: Joel Lindsey Spanish language album of the year: Aleluya (En La Tierra), Elevation Worship Producers: Chris Brown, Steven Furtick

Elevation Worship Producers: Chris Brown, Steven Furtick Spanish language recorded song of the year: “Loco Amor,” Christine D’Clario Writers: Chris McClarney, Jacob Sooter, Ricky Jackson

“Loco Amor,” Christine D’Clario Writers: Chris McClarney, Jacob Sooter, Ricky Jackson Traditional gospel album of the year: The Return , The Clark Sisters Producers: J. Drew Sheard II, Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Mano Hanes, Rodney Jerkins, Justin Brooks, Jermaine Dupri, Damien Sneed, Kurt Carr, Karen Clark-Sheard

, The Clark Sisters Producers: J. Drew Sheard II, Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Mano Hanes, Rodney Jerkins, Justin Brooks, Jermaine Dupri, Damien Sneed, Kurt Carr, Karen Clark-Sheard Traditional gospel recorded song of the year: “I’m All In,” Maranda Curtis Writers: Maranda Curtis, Dana Sorey, Asaph Ward

“I’m All In,” Maranda Curtis Writers: Maranda Curtis, Dana Sorey, Asaph Ward Worship album of the year: Awake , Hillsong Worship Producers: Michael Guy Chislett, Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Tan, Ben Tennikoff

, Hillsong Worship Producers: Michael Guy Chislett, Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Tan, Ben Tennikoff Youth/children’s musical of the year: Good News Ahead … The Signs of Christmas! Creators: Gina Boe, Barb Dornp

