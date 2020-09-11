Sverige måste ställa upp för Morias flyktingar

Greece Migrant Camp Blaze Migrants argue for a crate of tomatoes during a food distribution on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Little remained of Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp Thursday after a second fire overnight destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) XTS121 (Petros Giannakouris/AP)