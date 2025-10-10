doKument
Pastor Wang Yi in Chinese prison for seven years – his church threatened with closure
The civil rights lawyer who became a pastor and founded the Early Rain Covenant Church irritates the rulers of the Communist Party in China • The number of Christians in the country is increasing despite persecution against the churches
Pastor Wang Yi has been imprisoned in China for seven years.
Early Rain Covenant Church is one of many house churches in the country and was founded by Pastor Wang Yi in 2008.
Natanael Gindemo & Early Rain Covenant Church
Chinese house church pastor Wang Yi has been in prison for seven years. He has lost over 20 kilos - and is allowed very few contacts with the outside world. The authorities have tried to shut down his congregation in Chengdu, but without success.